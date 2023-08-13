Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,146 shares of company stock worth $52,280,944 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

