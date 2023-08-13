Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,246,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,769,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.7% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after buying an additional 356,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Roche by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 1,060,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

