Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.