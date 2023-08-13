Rosenblatt Securities Trims ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price to $11.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut ADTRAN from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -37.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

