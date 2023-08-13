Round Dollar (RD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.64

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

