Royal Bank of Canada Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $32.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,540.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $427,666 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

