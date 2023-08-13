Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target to C$3.75

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
