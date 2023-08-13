Royal Bank of Canada Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.38.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.39. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$15.61 and a one year high of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

