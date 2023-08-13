Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $201.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

