Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE RMT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
