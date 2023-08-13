Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE RMT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 53,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

