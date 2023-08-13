RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

