Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 341.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.62 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

