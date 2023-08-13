Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BND opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

