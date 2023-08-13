Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 275,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

