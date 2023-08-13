Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $694.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.