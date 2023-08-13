Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $49.95 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 32.1% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.