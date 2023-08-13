Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

