Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,373 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

