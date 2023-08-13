Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

