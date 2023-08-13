Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of RWAYZ stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

