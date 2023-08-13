RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %
RVLP opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVLP shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.
