Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Safe has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00018156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00184245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028776 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003387 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.32833527 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

