Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 8.2 %

SALM stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

