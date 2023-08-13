Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

CRM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.70. 2,930,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a PE ratio of 549.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

