Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

