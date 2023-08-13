SALT Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $17,790.01 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.67 or 1.00034319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02272454 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,974.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

