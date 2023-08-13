San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 946,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $7.56 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,239.75% and a net margin of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 406.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

