Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SOAGY traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $80.00. 4,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $95.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

