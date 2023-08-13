Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Savers Value Village stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.