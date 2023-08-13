Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SCHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,268,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
