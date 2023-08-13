Secret Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Secret has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $1,128.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00186049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0021968 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $380.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

