Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Seele-N has a market cap of $912,090.06 and approximately $1,574.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,400.46 or 1.00023820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003899 USD and is down -90.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

