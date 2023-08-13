Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $912,000.51 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $912,000.51 and approximately $1,574.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.02 or 1.00009946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003899 USD and is down -90.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.