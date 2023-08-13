Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in July

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

Shares of SGAMY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $787.29 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

