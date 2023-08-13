Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

