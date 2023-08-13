SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,393 shares of company stock worth $6,631,869. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 545,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

