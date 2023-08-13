Serum (SRM) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $4.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

