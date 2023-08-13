Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SHPMF remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

