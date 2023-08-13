Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shapeways Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHPW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 49,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%.

In related news, CEO Greg Kress purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,581 shares in the company, valued at $222,690.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shapeways by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shapeways by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

