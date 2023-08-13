Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS SHLLF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637. Shelf Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

