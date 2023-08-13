Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS SHLLF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637. Shelf Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
