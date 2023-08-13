Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Lowered to 27.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 28.00 to 27.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

