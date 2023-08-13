SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
Shares of SHAOF remained flat at C$93.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.74. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$93.74 and a 52-week high of C$93.74.
About SHIMAMURA
