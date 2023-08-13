Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 116,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,841. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 508,881 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,980,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 458,463 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

