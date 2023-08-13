Short Interest in Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Rises By 33.2%

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALD has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84.

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

