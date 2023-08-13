Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Decreases By 49.4%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 50,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,619. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

