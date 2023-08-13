Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Decreases By 30.0%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 329,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Founders Fund VI Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 395,200 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 4.3 %

AMTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 50,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

