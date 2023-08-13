Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Increases By 92.0%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Auddia stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. 160,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Auddia by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

