Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Increases By 92.0%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Auddia stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. 160,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.
