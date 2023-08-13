Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Drops By 39.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 6,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,895. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

