Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Drops By 39.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 6,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,895. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.