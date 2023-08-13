Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Grows By 100.0%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 13,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

