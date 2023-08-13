Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Grows By 100.0%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 13,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Metals
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.