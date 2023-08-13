Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Decreases By 25.2%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRQS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

